WASA to launch drive to recover unpaid bills from banquets, marriage halls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will launch a drive to recover the unpaid bills from the banquets and marriage halls, besides the other defaulters from March 20.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), WASA's parent organization, informed here on Friday that some 43 halls and banquets had defaulted the payment of Rs32.7 million.

According to him, those halls and banquets were located in Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas. The WASA also issued a list of all those defaulters with details of the unpaid dues against each of them.

The alleged defaulters include Friends Banquet, Abdullah Hall, Qasim Banquet, Neronkot, Golden Marriage Hall, Momal Marriage Hall, Lab-e-Mehran, Yasra Banquet, Ropa Mari, Surk Lawn, Palki Marriage Hall, Autobahn Garden, Gulabi Marriage Hall and others.