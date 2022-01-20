WASA to launch operation against water bill defaulters from Jan 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Thursday announced to initiate operation against water bill defaulters from January 23.

According to WASA spokesman, operation will be launched against water bill defaulters of amount Rs.100000 and above in different areas of the district.

WASA had already issued warming to the water defaulters through monthly bill and SMS that an operation would be launched from January 23 against them.

According the spokesman, operation would be carried out with the help of district administration and the police against the defaulters of more than one lakh rupees.

Action will be taken against 133 defaulters of Qasimabad, 85 defaulters of Heerabad, 76 defaulters of City, 339 defaulters of Latifabad and 3 defaulters of Preetabad.

WASA authorities also directed the water line disconnecting teams and sewage staff to be ready for conducting operation against the defaulters.