UrduPoint.com

WASA To Launch Operation Against Water Bill Defaulters From Jan 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 08:15 PM

WASA to launch operation against water bill defaulters from Jan 23

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Thursday announced to initiate operation against water bill defaulters from January 23

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Thursday announced to initiate operation against water bill defaulters from January 23.

According to WASA spokesman, operation will be launched against water bill defaulters of amount Rs.100000 and above in different areas of the district.

WASA had already issued warming to the water defaulters through monthly bill and SMS that an operation would be launched from January 23 against them.

According the spokesman, operation would be carried out with the help of district administration and the police against the defaulters of more than one lakh rupees.

Action will be taken against 133 defaulters of Qasimabad, 85 defaulters of Heerabad, 76 defaulters of City, 339 defaulters of Latifabad and 3 defaulters of Preetabad.

WASA authorities also directed the water line disconnecting teams and sewage staff to be ready for conducting operation against the defaulters.

Related Topics

Police Water Qasimabad January SMS From

Recent Stories

MIKD organizes four training workshops on kidney t ..

MIKD organizes four training workshops on kidney transplant

2 minutes ago
 81 POs among 150 criminals nabbed in two weeks

81 POs among 150 criminals nabbed in two weeks

2 minutes ago
 MCCI urges Govt to revisit withdraw buyers' CNIC c ..

MCCI urges Govt to revisit withdraw buyers' CNIC compulsion on sales

2 minutes ago
 China to Extend Preferential Tax Policies for Busi ..

China to Extend Preferential Tax Policies for Businesses Until 2023 - State Coun ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Lower House Chief Discusses Parliamentary ..

Russian Lower House Chief Discusses Parliamentary Cooperation With Iran's Presid ..

5 minutes ago
 29 suspects held during search operation

29 suspects held during search operation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.