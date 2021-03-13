WASA to launch project to ensure supply of additional 5 mln gallons water daily

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would launch a project soon to ensure water supply of additional 5 million gallons to the citizens daily, said Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Abdul Sattar Isani.

During his visit to Rawal Lake Filtration Plant he said a project would be launched soon to supply additional 5 million gallons water to the residents daily.

Managing Director, WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood on the occasion informed the DG that Rawal Dam was built in 1962 and a Rawal Lake Filtration Plant was also installed to supply clean drinking water to the residents of Rawalpindi city.

MD briefed the DG that when Rawal Dam was built, its capacity was 10.40 million gallons per day which was later enhanced under two projects completed in 1979 and 2002 adding latest capacity of the water treatment plant was 20.80 million gallons per day.

Two pipelines were laid to supply water from the plant to different city areas but one line got dysfunctional which was laid in 1962. However, the second line was being used to supply 20.

30 million gallons water per day, he added.

WASA has devised a plan to lay down a water supply line to ensure supply of 5 million gallons water per day. Steel pipelines would be fixed into dysfunctional concrete pipes and all out efforts would be made to get approval of the plan as soon as possible, he added.

Raja Shaukat Mehmood further told the DG about purification process of water that was brought from dam to the plant through canal and after treatment of water which is as per international quality standards, supply to the citizens.

DG showed his keen interest in the plant and the laboratory. He also inspected various sections of plant where the experts also briefed him about water purification process and informed that at different stages lab tests of the water are conducted before supplying water to the residents.

He also appreciated performance of the staff of WASA and efforts being made to ensure clean drinking water to the citizens.

DG instructed the authorities concerned to execute the project as soon as possible to cater to the water need of citizens.