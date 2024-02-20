WASA To Lodge FIRs Against Defaulters: MD
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would lodge FIRs against the defaulters, said Managing Director (MD) WASA Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf.
Chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday he directed the authorities to accelerate the ongoing campaign to increase revenue recovery and disconnect illegal water connections.
Saleem Ashraf while reviewing the revenue recovery ordered action in accordance with the law against the defaulters without any discrimination. Sewage and water connections of the defaulters should be disconnected, he added.
Saleem Ashraf also ordered the officers to review the performance of all the revenue inspectors daily. The performance reports of the revenue inspectors should be prepared in the light of the specified targets, he instructed.
Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officials to show negligence in revenue collection, he said.
Deputy MD, Finance and Revenue, Aamir Ashfaq Qureshi, Director Finance and Revenue, Tahir Bashir Mirza, Deputy Directors Revenue and other officials concerned attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Residents oppose setting up police station in housing society3 minutes ago
-
Child, woman die, three injured as roof collapses3 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, inspects arrangements13 minutes ago
-
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC26 minutes ago
-
Actress Tamanna Begum remembered on death anniversary33 minutes ago
-
President underlines need for combined efforts to overcome education, health, economic issues33 minutes ago
-
World Day of Social Justice observed33 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker53 minutes ago
-
‘Snow covered Swat valley, Malam Jabba becomes hub of attraction for tourists'1 hour ago
-
Estate Office allots 1,227 govt accommodations in two year1 hour ago
-
DC leads crackdown against alms seekers; nabs 111 hour ago
-
Peshawar-Chitral road closed to traffic after heavy snow in Dir Upper1 hour ago