WASA To Observe World Water Day

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:30 PM

WASA to observe World Water Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi with the aim to sensitize the public about the importance of utilizing water judiciously would observe World Water Day on March 22.

In his message, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) WASA Saleem Ashraf said that there was a scarcity of water in Pakistan and in other countries of the world.

"It is the need of the hour to augment new water sources to overcome the upcoming shortage of water in Pakistan, especially in the Potohar region," he said.

He said" WASA Rawalpindi is making all out efforts to provide clean drinking water to the citizens and all possible efforts are being made in this regard while it is also their duty to use water carefully".

DMD WASA appealed to consumers that the situation demanded conservation of water and they could play a pivotal role to conserve and minimize the wastage of water. He urged the general public to cooperate for the conservation and the economical use of water.

He said that WASA would hold walk, seminar to create awareness among the consumers.

World Water Day is being observed on 22 March every year, its about focusing attention on the importance of water.

