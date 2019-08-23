WASA to open bids on Monday to install water metres at five mineral, beverages factories

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would open bids on Monday for installation of water metres at five big mineral and beverage factories situated in the cit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would open bids on Monday for installation of water metres at five big mineral and beverage factories situated in the city.

Deputy Director Water Supply WASA Abdul Salam told APP on Friday said that water meters would be installed at the factories which have installed water turbines and selling the water into the market.

He said that Wasa has initiated process to acquire water meters adding that three firms have submitted applications for participation in tender process and their technical evaluation was underway.

He said that financial bids would be opened on Monday next.

He said that water meters are going to be installed at big factories functioning in five districts where Wasa is serving the people including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan.

He said that Wasa Gujranwala opened bids today (Friday) while Wasa Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi have already opened tenders.

He said that initiative was being taken under the directions of Supreme Court adding that Rs 1 for every litre lifted from the ground would be charged from companies selling mineral water and beverages.