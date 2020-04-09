WASA to outsource water bottling plant: DG FDA

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has said that planning being made to outsource the WASA water bottling plant for introducing the high standard clean drinking water in half and one litter bottle packing.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which was held to review the performance of WASA bottling plant here on Thursday. Additional Director General Amer Aziz and other officers attended the meeting.

DG said that the quality drinking water was already being provided in big bottle of 19 liters besides improving the services of water supply through pipelines.

He said that the system of water supply in bottles would be expanded and WASA bottling plant would be run in a well organised way for which private partnerships were being considered.

He informed that private sector would be invited through advertisement for running the plant with new vision.

He directed the concerned officers to review the necessary arrangements and terms for planning to outsource the bottling plant.

DG said that the water of bottling plant was scientifically tested and best for human health.

He maintained that high quality water in half and one litter bottles would be supplied in open market on comparatively less prices.