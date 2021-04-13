WASA to prepare bottled water on commercial basis: MD

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry has said that bottled water project of the Agency was being expanded to prepare 1.5 liter and 500 milliliter mineral water bottles on commercial basis.

During an introductory meeting with newly posted Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Faisal Azeem on Tuesday, he said that WASA was working on three mega projects with an estimated cost of Rs 55 billion and these projects would be completed within next three years, with the help of foreign funding.

He said that WASA had also planned installing a 24-megawatt solar power plant to overcome shortage of electricity for WASA wells and disposal stations.

The FDA director general told the meeting that a strategy would be adopted to bring WASA services in line with the public expectations. He said that comprehensive plans would also be made for sustainable solutions to WASA problems.

He directed the WASA authorities to evolve an effective and comprehensive strategy for further improving revenue collection mechanism.