UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA To Prepare Bottled Water On Commercial Basis: MD

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

WASA to prepare bottled water on commercial basis: MD

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry has said that bottled water project of the Agency was being expanded to prepare 1.5 liter and 500 milliliter mineral water bottles on commercial basis.

During an introductory meeting with newly posted Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Faisal Azeem on Tuesday, he said that WASA was working on three mega projects with an estimated cost of Rs 55 billion and these projects would be completed within next three years, with the help of foreign funding.

He said that WASA had also planned installing a 24-megawatt solar power plant to overcome shortage of electricity for WASA wells and disposal stations.

The FDA director general told the meeting that a strategy would be adopted to bring WASA services in line with the public expectations. He said that comprehensive plans would also be made for sustainable solutions to WASA problems.

He directed the WASA authorities to evolve an effective and comprehensive strategy for further improving revenue collection mechanism.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Shortage Electricity Water (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

16 minutes ago

Driving the FinTech Revolution: UPaisa and Abacus ..

17 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Announces Contactless Customer Suppo ..

28 minutes ago

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.