WASA to provide excellent service during Eid days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide excellent services during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha 2024.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Managing Director (MD) WASA Amir Aziz said that leaves of entire WASA staff had been canceled and Customers’ Relations Center would remain active round the clock during Eid days.

He said that the citizens could contact WASA through its free help line 1334 and their complaints would be redressed on urgent basis. He said that WASA staff would remain active in the field to provide uninterrupted water supply and sewerage facility to the consumers.

However, the people should avoid from throwing entrails and remains of the sacrificed animals in the sewerage lines and channels as caused severe problems, he added.