WASA To Provide Lids To Open Manholes On Urgent Basis

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a vigorous campaign to cover all open manholes in the city by providing them lids on urgent basis.

After receiving public complains, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz directed the WASA officials to resolve the issue of uncovered manholes without any delay.

He gave a timeframe of six-hour for covering open manhole with new lids and said that this timeline should be followed strictly to ensure public safely.

He further said that free helpline of WASA (1334) was fully operational 24/7 and the citizens could use it to report open manholes or sewerage related issues round the clock. All complaints would be addressed within stipulated time period as the WASA field staff were directed to resolve these matters on top priority basis.

He reiterating WASA’s commitment to quality water supply and sewerage services and said that no negligence or delays in this regard would be tolerated at any cost.

