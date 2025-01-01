WASA To Provide Lids To Open Manholes On Urgent Basis
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a vigorous campaign to cover all open manholes in the city by providing them lids on urgent basis
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a vigorous campaign to cover all open manholes in the city by providing them lids on urgent basis.
After receiving public complains, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz directed the WASA officials to resolve the issue of uncovered manholes without any delay.
He gave a timeframe of six-hour for covering open manhole with new lids and said that this timeline should be followed strictly to ensure public safely.
He further said that free helpline of WASA (1334) was fully operational 24/7 and the citizens could use it to report open manholes or sewerage related issues round the clock. All complaints would be addressed within stipulated time period as the WASA field staff were directed to resolve these matters on top priority basis.
He reiterating WASA’s commitment to quality water supply and sewerage services and said that no negligence or delays in this regard would be tolerated at any cost.
Recent Stories
Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area
Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM
PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Soci ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..
First case of new year registered against bootlegger
DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority
CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad
RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali
Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring las ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis1 minute ago
-
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM1 minute ago
-
PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 20241 minute ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Social Security Hospital ..1 minute ago
-
First case of new year registered against bootlegger2 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority2 minutes ago
-
CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali2 minutes ago
-
Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring lasting peace in region ..2 minutes ago
-
Muqam slams shelling, baton charge on Peshawar protesters2 minutes ago
-
FDA intensifies crackdown against illegal housing colonies2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Khanewal reviews 2024 performance2 minutes ago