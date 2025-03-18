WASA To Purchase 4 Remote-controlled Machines To Improve Desilting Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to purchase 4 latest remote-controlled machines to improve its desilting operations in Faisalabad.
Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz said that earlier the WASA had purchased 4 machines which helped WASA staff to remove silt easily from the complicated sewerage lines.
After success of this experiment, now WASA had decided to purchase another four automated machines which would help to continue desilting operation round the year.
These machines would be operated through remote control and could effectively clean even narrow and deep sewer lines in addition to reducing the risk of gas accumulation-related fatalities, he added.
He further said that in the past, the desilting was limited to nighttime due to lower water levels but now with the help of new technology, the desilting operations could continue round the clock.
