WASA to repair channels, drainage lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Amir Aziz said that a comprehensive strategy had been devised to repair channels and drainage lines for smooth flow of industrial and domestic effluent.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he directed WASA officers to take all stakeholders online so that the durability of the repair and maintenance of sewerage channels and drainage lines could be ensured.

He also directed the drainage directorate to point out all those channels and drainage lines which needed immediate repair and maintenance so that the project could be started for providing maximum relief to the public.

He also directed WASA officers to complete the repair and maintenance project before the next monsoon at all cost.

Deputy Director WASA Engineer Saqib Raza, Director Construction Muhammad Rafi, Director P&D Hassan Randhawa and Director Drainage Abu Bakar Ejaz were also present in the meeting.