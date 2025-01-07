Open Menu

WASA To Replace Old Manhole Covers To Avoid Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to place manhole covers made of fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) and RPC which will stop theft of covers in the city.

Initially, plastic manhole covers will be placed in streets and mohalla’s manholes. However, the manholes on main roads will be covered with old material prepared with iron and concrete mixed due to heavy traffic.

Managing Director Amir Aziz said here Tuesday that new manhole covers have been built of fiber reinforcement plastic (FRB), RPC.

These plastic covers have zero re-sale value in the market as compared to iron mixed covers.

He said that there were lots of reports of manhole covers theft in the city therefore the agency has decided to replace them.

He said that plastic covers are also cheap in cost as compared to others.

He said that WASA helpline 1334 is active round the clock and citizens can inform about missing manhole covers.

