WASA to set up mobile complaint camp offices in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to set up Mobile Complaint Camp Offices at all four zones of the city under a vision to resolve public complaints at their door step.

WASA Managing Director Fakhar-Ul-Salam Dogar said that as per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Kareem Khan, all possible resources were being resolved to ensure maximum facilities for masses and resolve their complaints on top priority.

He said the decision has been made to set up mobile complaint camp offices at all zones of the city where a supervisor and other staff would be available to resolve issues at the spot.

Dogar said that preparation of mobile camp offices was continued with rapid pace and soon these mobile camps would be in field for public facilitation.

He said that helpline of the WASA would also be displayed at these mobile complaint offices for further improvement in performance.