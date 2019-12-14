UrduPoint.com
Wasa To Set Up Waste Water Treatment Plant With ADB Assistance

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:02 PM

Wasa to set up waste water treatment plant with ADB assistance

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would establish a waste water treatment plant and channel in north zone with the collaboration of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Rs 40 billion would be spent on the project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ):Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would establish a waste water treatment plant and channel in north zone with the collaboration of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Rs 40 billion would be spent on the project.

Wasa Managing Director Rao Muhammad Qasim told APP here on Saturday that feasibility of the project was being prepared and added that work would start from June after its approval.

The treatment plant would be set up on 1548-acre land while 35-kilometre long slug carrier would be built on 200 acres of land.

He said 297-million-gallon waste water was being produced on daily basis and 59-million-gallon was being treated through Suraj Miani waste water treatment plant.

He said the capacity of new waste water treatment plant was 238-million-gallon daily. The water was being put into river Chenab after treatment. He said that it would take three years for completion after start of the project.

