WASA to spend over Rs 86 mln on new sewerage line

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a project of a new sewerage system at a nearby village here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a project of a new sewerage system at a nearby village here.

In this regard, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed visited the site of the proposed project in Chak No 208.

Deputy Managing Director WASA Adnan Nisar and others were accompanied.

He said that funds amounting Rs 86.8 million would be spent on a new sewerage system.

Over 8km long sewerage lines will be laid down and the project will be completed within 10 months.

