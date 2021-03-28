UrduPoint.com
WASA To Start Construction On Two Rainwater Storages Next Month

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

WASA to start construction on two rainwater storages next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore will start construction work on two Rainwater Harvesting Projects in different locations of the provincial capital during next month.

The initiative was taken on the instructions by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with an aim to save large quantity of storm water and utilize it for plants, parks and agriculture purposes.

After the success of the Rainwater Harvesting project on Lawrence Road, similar projects are being launched in two other locations in the city.

These projects will be constructed at Kashmir Road near LDA Plaza and outside Sheranwala Gate Circular Road at a total cost of Rs. 240 million. The project will have a capacity of 1.

2 million gallons at Kashmir Road and 1.5 million gallons outside Sheranwala Gate.

WASA sources told APP that after approval of the feasibility studies, WASA started tendering procedure which will be completed soon and contracts would be awarded to the successful bidders.The sources added that the projects would be started under a phased programme while eight more places in the city had been identified to construct storages during next year.

Other projects include Tajpura Chowk with storage capacity of 1.2 million gallons, Waris Road, Karim Block Iqbal Town, Cooper Road and Railway Station. These projects will be helpful to combat urban flooding during long Monsoon seasons in the provincial capital, the sources concluded.

