Wasa to start digital survey in city: MD

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry on Monday said the Wasa would soon conduct a digital survey in the city for increasing its revenue and discouraging illegal connections.

Addressing a meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), he said the Wasa had planned to conduct the survey under which each house of consumer would be marked.

The survey would also help in making categories of bill payers and non-payers while it will also indicate illegal water supply and sewerage connections in the city, he added.

The survey would also help in increasing its revenue which would be used in providing the best water supply and sewerage facilities to consumers, he added.

Chairman APTPMA Sheikh Shahid Javaid, Chairman APTPMA Habib Gujjar, SecretaryMuhammad Ashraf and others were also present.