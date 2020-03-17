UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA To Start Mega Water Supply Project -II Soon In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

WASA to start mega water supply project -II soon in Faisalabad

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will soon start work on mega water supply project-II with the financial assistance of French government to provide potable water to 100 percent population in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will soon start work on mega water supply project-II with the financial assistance of French government to provide potable water to 100 percent population in the city.

According to Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry, WASA was providing 60 million gallons potable water daily to the people of Faisalabad city. He said the capacity was enhanced up to 110 million gallons daily after completion of French Water Supply Project phase 1.

However, after the completion of Mega Water Supply Project (phase-2), WASA will be able to provide potable water to 100 percent population of the city, he added.

He said that first phase of water supply project had provided 50 million gallons water, whereas, second phase has the capacity to add about 150 million gallons potable water in the system.

The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 14 billion and physical work on it would be started very soon.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

6 minutes ago

Chohan says he is sorry if his emotions were prese ..

60 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to Kashmiri youth martyre ..

1 hour ago

Morocco confirms 2nd death from coronavirus

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court grants bail to Khawaja Saad, Salman ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia Confirms First Coronavirus-Related Death ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.