WASA to start mega water supply project -II soon in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will soon start work on mega water supply project-II with the financial assistance of French government to provide potable water to 100 percent population in the city.

According to Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry, WASA was providing 60 million gallons potable water daily to the people of Faisalabad city. He said the capacity was enhanced up to 110 million gallons daily after completion of French Water Supply Project phase 1.

However, after the completion of Mega Water Supply Project (phase-2), WASA will be able to provide potable water to 100 percent population of the city, he added.

He said that first phase of water supply project had provided 50 million gallons water, whereas, second phase has the capacity to add about 150 million gallons potable water in the system.

The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 14 billion and physical work on it would be started very soon.