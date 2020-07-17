UrduPoint.com
WASA To Suspend Water Supply Due To Maintenance Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

WASA to suspend water supply due to maintenance work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The water supply to Hyderabad City will remain suspended for 11 hours on July 19 due to maintenance work.

The spokesman of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) informed here Friday that the suspension would be carried out because of necessary repair work of the water supply line.

The spokesman said the repair work would be carried out on the 24 inch pipeline on Thani Sarak road.

According to him, the water supply will be suspended from 8 am to 7 pm.

The WASA advised the consumers to stock water in the water tanks.

