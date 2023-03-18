WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad for 24 hours on March 19

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will suspend the water supply to the entire Hyderabad for 24 hours starting from March 19 at 6AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will suspend the water supply to the entire Hyderabad for 24 hours starting from March 19 at 6AM.

The Agency's spokesman informed here on Saturday that the supply would be restored after 24 hours at 6 AM on March 20.

According to him, the City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas would be affected during the water supply suspensions.

He informed that the suspension was being enforced in order to repair 54 inch and 24 inch water supply pipelines of WASA emanating from 2 separate filter plants.

On behalf of WASA, he appealed to the consumers to store water and avoid wasteful use.

Although the suspension would last for 24 hours, it would take several hours more to completely restore the water supply to all parts of Hyderabad, he told.