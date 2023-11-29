Open Menu

WASA To Take Strict Action Against Defaulters: MD

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

WASA to take strict action against defaulters: MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Managing Director (MD), of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer has said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters.

He said that the officers concerned had been directed to ensure revenue recovery, disconnect all illegal connections and lodge FIRs against the defaulters.

The operation against the defaulters would continue without any discrimination, he said.

Sewage and water connections of the defaulters would be disconnected, the MD added.

He informed that instructions had been issued to the authorities concerned to review the performance of all revenue inspectors on a daily basis.

The performance reports of all revenue inspectors would be prepared in the light of specified targets.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the official concerned to show negligence in revenue collection, Muhammad Tanveer said.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

4 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

4 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

15 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

15 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan