WASA to take strict action against defaulters: MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Managing Director (MD), of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer has said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters.

He said that the officers concerned had been directed to ensure revenue recovery, disconnect all illegal connections and lodge FIRs against the defaulters.

The operation against the defaulters would continue without any discrimination, he said.

Sewage and water connections of the defaulters would be disconnected, the MD added.

He informed that instructions had been issued to the authorities concerned to review the performance of all revenue inspectors on a daily basis.

The performance reports of all revenue inspectors would be prepared in the light of specified targets.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the official concerned to show negligence in revenue collection, Muhammad Tanveer said.