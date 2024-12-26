Open Menu

WASA To Transfer 18 Stations On Solar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM

WASA to transfer 18 stations on solar

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has initiated practical work on a project of transferring its 18 stations on solar power systems

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has initiated practical work on a project of transferring its 18 stations on solar power systems.

The project will save Rs 100 million monthly which were earlier being paid to FESCO in the form of electricity bills.

Managing Director Amir Aziz said here Thursday that efforts were being made to transfer the offices to the solar power system, an alternate power system of electricity. He said that practical work has been started to install solar systems on 18 stations including 14 disposal stations.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming o ..

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax ..

Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax Professional Certificate

40 minutes ago
 AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir ..

AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 27

27 minutes ago
 Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 ..

Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 mln package

27 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, fores ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, foresight for national progress str ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches 9th season of Hatta Ho ..

Dubai Municipality launches 9th season of Hatta Honey Festival

55 minutes ago
Health minister assures to resolve issues of outso ..

Health minister assures to resolve issues of outsourced hospitals

27 minutes ago
 Two uhman traffickers arrested in Greece and Libya ..

Two uhman traffickers arrested in Greece and Libya boat tragedies

2 minutes ago
 PM lauds security forces for successful operations ..

PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists

2 minutes ago
 WASA to transfer 18 stations on solar

WASA to transfer 18 stations on solar

2 minutes ago
 Permanent principals: Interviews for 420 candidate ..

Permanent principals: Interviews for 420 candidates to begin next week

2 minutes ago
 Four illegal housing colonies sealed

Four illegal housing colonies sealed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan