WASA to transfer 18 stations on solar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has initiated practical work on a project of transferring its 18 stations on solar power systems

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has initiated practical work on a project of transferring its 18 stations on solar power systems.

The project will save Rs 100 million monthly which were earlier being paid to FESCO in the form of electricity bills.

Managing Director Amir Aziz said here Thursday that efforts were being made to transfer the offices to the solar power system, an alternate power system of electricity. He said that practical work has been started to install solar systems on 18 stations including 14 disposal stations.