WASA To Utilize All Resources To Cope Monsoon Emergency

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:05 PM

WASA to utilize all resources to cope monsoon emergency

All available resources will be utilized to cope with any emergency after rains during monsoon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :All available resources will be utilized to cope with any emergency after rains during monsoon.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Ch during a briefing here on Friday said that the de-silting campaign would be completed within a week in the city.

He said that disposal centers in Shamsabad and Jhang Road were functional with full capacity.

He hoped that issues of drainage would not rise in these areas as in the past.

He said that directions had been issued for early completion of sewerage schemes in different Constituencies.

On the occasion, MNA Faizullah Kamoka said that a development package for WASA Faisalabad had been demanded during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding thatseven million were approved for Jhumra road.

He said that provision of clean drinking water and drainage schemes was the priority of the government.

