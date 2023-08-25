WASA trying to provide more facilities to citizens: MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi is trying to provide more facilities to the citizens, said Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Tanveer.

He said that the increase in water and sewage bills of WASA was done not only in Rawalpindi but also for other agencies of the province with an aim to make them self-sustaining.

On the other hand, the government had also provided relief for the properties of one to three marlas and three to five marla area, he added.

In this regard, there was no increase in the tariff of private educational institutions because they were playing an important role in the training and education of the students.

The educational institutions were exempted from the recent increase, he said.

The increase had become inevitable as the new electricity tariff had made it difficult to pay the bills of WASA properties including tube wells. The department was also facing difficulties to pay the salaries of the employees, he added.

The MD requested the citizens to cooperate with the WASA staff and pay the bills in time which would help the agency to provide more facilities to the citizens.