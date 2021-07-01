WASA urges citizens for judiciously water usage

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Thursday urged the citizens to use water judiciously as the agency was facing water shortage due to intense heatwaves, increase in demand and unscheduled power load-shedding, Chairing a meeting, Managing Director (MD) WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood directed the officers concerned to get the power load-shedding schedule of WAPDA on daily basis and make all possible arrangements to ensure water supply in affected areas through tubewells

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Thursday urged the citizens to use water judiciously as the agency was facing water shortage due to intense heatwaves, increase in demand and unscheduled power load-shedding, Chairing a meeting, Managing Director (MD) WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood directed the officers concerned to get the power load-shedding schedule of WAPDA on daily basis and make all possible arrangements to ensure water supply in affected areas through tubewells.

He said, most affected areas of the city were Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Matkal and some areas of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed. Though, water supply from Rawal Dam and Khanpur Dam was as per the routine schedule and the water level of Rawal Dam was at satisfactory level but, unscheduled load-shedding affecting the operation of the pumping stations.

He expressed the optimism that there would be no acute water shortage as water, available in the reservoirs was enough to meet demand of next three months.

He said, the rains of monsoon season would help improve the water level in the reservoirs.

The MD instructed the officers to ensure water supply particularly to the most affected areas through water boozers and utilize all available resources to address complaints of the citizens.

He appealed the citizens to conserve water and avoid injudicious use of water. Toll free number of WASA 1334 could be used to give information about damaged water supply pipelines, he added.

"Minor things like fixing a leaking toilet flush, a tap or a pipeline could save millions of gallons of clean water daily," he said.

On a larger scale, car wash and horticulture nurseries should use recycled water, the MD added.

While water utility services were making efforts to provide clean drinking water, it was also the duty of consumers to use water carefully, he said.