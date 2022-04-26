UrduPoint.com

WASA Urges Citizens For Judiciously Water Usage

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 05:34 PM

WASA urges citizens for judiciously water usage

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Tuesday urged the citizens to use water judiciously as the agency was facing water shortage due to increase in demand and power load-shedding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Tuesday urged the citizens to use water judiciously as the agency was facing water shortage due to increase in demand and power load-shedding.

According to Managing Director (MD) WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the officers concerned had been directed to make all possible arrangements to ensure water supply in affected areas through tube wells. But, the operation of the tube wells was also affected due to power load-shedding, he added.

He said, there were problems in water supply due to continuous power outage particularly from 10 am to 2 pm.

The MD informed that water supply from Rawal Lake Filtration Plant had become impossible. Similarly, water supply from Khanpur Dam was also affected.

It was necessary to run motors for water supply along with water treatment, he said adding, the load-shedding was affecting the operation of the pumping stations.

Water could not be stored in storage tanks and the citizens should be careful in using water. The citizens should also cooperate with WASA, he added.

Nearly 50 percent water was being supplied to the city and cantonment areas from Rawal Dam, he informed.

The officers were instructed to ensure water supply particularly to the most affected areas through water boozers and utilize all available resources to address complaints of the citizens.

The MD appealed the citizens to conserve water and avoid injudicious use of water. While water utility services were making efforts to provide clean drinking water, it was also duty of the consumers to use water carefully, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Dam Rawalpindi Khanpur All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Intellectual Property Day 2022

29 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls on CM Balochistan

AJK PM calls on CM Balochistan

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for industries and production ins ..

Federal Minister for industries and production inspects implementation of PM's R ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to be ma ..

Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to be made active to boost tourism, sa ..

11 minutes ago
 7 outlaws including a dacoit gang held in islamaba ..

7 outlaws including a dacoit gang held in islamabad

11 minutes ago
 Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad ..

Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.