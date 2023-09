WASA urges citizens not to throw garbage, solid waste in nullahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Sunday urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in drains particularly, Nullah Lai.

According to Managing Director, WASA, the Agency had launched an operation on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha against those dumping garbage and solid waste in nullahs.

He informed that Punjab government spends huge amount every year to clean nullahs and those who throw garbage and solid waste in the nullahs do not deserve any kind of concession.

In view of the rains, the citizens had been requested to cooperate with WASA staff to keep the nullahs clean, the MD said adding that the citizens should come forward and play their role to make the efforts of the sanitation department regarding cleanliness of nullahs a success.

Filth and solid waste should only be deposited at garbage points from where it could easily be removed, he added.

The public is requested that as a responsible citizen, if they see any one throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai, immediately report to the police on 15, the MD added.

To a question he said, those who are violating the orders of the district administration and throwing garbage in nullahs were being challaned and fined.

Special teams were constituted to conduct raids and fined the violators, he added.

The people's role is essential especially in protecting low lying areas of the city from flood devastation, he said adding, solid waste, garbage, shopping bags should not be thrown in Nullahs as they create blockage in the way of flood water.

As resultant, the flood water plays havoc with the properties and lives of the people, he added.

395