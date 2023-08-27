Open Menu

WASA Urges Citizens Not To Throw Solid Waste In Drains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

WASA urges citizens not to throw solid waste in drains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in drains, particularly Nullah Lai.

According to the Managing Director (MD) of WASA, the agency had launched an operation on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha against those dumping garbage and solid waste in nullahs.

"The Punjab government spends a huge amount every year to clean nullahs and those who throw garbage and solid waste in the nullahs do not deserve any kind of concession," he informed.

In view of the rains, the citizens had been requested to cooperate with WASA staff to keep the nullahs clean, the MD said adding, that the citizens should come forward and play their role to make the efforts of the sanitation department regarding cleanliness of nullahs a success.

Filth and solid waste should only be deposited at garbage points from where it could easily be removed, he added.

"The public is requested that as responsible citizens, if they see anyone throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai, immediately report to the police on 15," the MD added.

To a question he said, "Those who are violating the orders of the district administration and throwing garbage in nullahs were being challaned and fined." Special teams were constituted to conduct raids and fined the violators, he added.

"The people's role is essential, especially in protecting low-lying areas of the city from flood devastations," he said.

Solid waste, garbage, and shopping bags should not be thrown in Nullahs as they create blockage in the way of flood water, he added.

"Resultantly, the flood water plays havoc with the properties and lives of the people," he added.

/395

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Flood Water Lai Rawalpindi From Rains

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

4 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

18 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

19 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

19 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan