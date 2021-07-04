WASA urges citizens to conserve water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has urged the citizens to use water judiciously as due to intense heatwave and power load-shedding, WASA was facing problems to meet rising water demand.

According to Managing Director (MD) WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the officers concerned had been directed to get the power load-shedding schedule of WAPDA and make all possible arrangements to ensure water supply in affected areas through tube-wells.

He said that the most affected areas of the city are Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Matkal and some areas of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

Although, water supply from Rawal Dam and Khanpur Dam was as per the routine schedule and the water level of Rawal Dam was at satisfactory level but, the load-shedding was affecting the operation of the pumping stations he added.

He expressed satisfaction that there would be no acute water shortage as water available in the reservoirs was enough for next three months.

He said the rains of monsoon season would help improve the water level in the reservoirs.

The Managing Director said WASA officers had also been instructed to ensure water supply particularly to the most affected areas through water boozers and utilize all available resources to address complaints of the citizens.

He appealed the citizens to conserve water and avoid injudicious use of water.

Toll free number of WASA 1334 can be used to give information about damaged water supply pipelines, he added.

"Minor things like fixing a leaking toilet flush, a tap or a pipeline could save millions of gallons of clean water daily," he said.

On a larger scale, car wash and horticulture nurseries should use recycled water, the MD added. While water utility services are making efforts to provide clean drinking water, it was also the duty of consumers to use water carefully, he said.

