WASA urges residents to use water carefully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf has urged the citizens to use water carefully.

The MD said that WASA was making every possible effort to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, but, it is also the responsibility of the citizens to use water carefully. He urged the citizens to cooperate with WASA and pay their water and sewerage bills on time, said a news released issued by the WASA on Sunday.

WASA is committed to providing essential water and sewerage facilities in line with the Punjab government's vision. However, a severe drought, a rapidly growing population, increased commercial activities, and limited resources have posed significant challenges. In response, a drought emergency has been declared across Rawalpindi, he added.

He highlighted that the lack of rainfall over the past three months has led to a sharp decline in both dam water levels and underground reserves, making it difficult to balance water supply and demand.

The city requires 68 million gallons of water daily, but only 51 million gallons are available from existing sources. To address this shortfall, a public awareness campaign has been launched, urging the citizens to use water responsibly.

As part of these efforts, strict measures are being enforced to prevent water wastage, including fines and disconnection of illegal or wasteful connections.

He informed that the households and businesses urged to use sewer lines strictly for wastewater drainage, avoid dumping garbage, dispose of used cooking oil and grease in containers instead of pouring them down drains.

WASA spokesman informed that MD WASA also conducted inspections across the city, reviewing actions taken against the violators of water conservation policies.

The citizens are strongly advised to adhere to WASA's guidelines, as non-compliance may result in warnings, fines, and disconnections. Given the ongoing drought, responsible water usage is more critical than ever to ensure sustainable supply for all.