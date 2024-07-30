Open Menu

WASA Uses 78 De-watering Sets To Remove Rainwater

Published July 30, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) used 78 de-watering sets along with jetter and sucker machines to remove rainwater from the city.

A WASA spokesman said here on Tuesday that Faisalabad had received 77 millimeter rain last night which inundated roads and streets, especially near Iqbal Stadium, Abdullah Pur Bridge, Nishatabad Bridge, Sargodha Road, Lasani Pulli, Satiana Road, Susan Road and Madina Town.

WASA Managing Director Aamer Aziz immediately activated the field staff with a direction to drain out rainwater from all important roads and intersections of the city.

Therefore, WASA field staff remained active across the night and removed rainwater till morning by using 78 de-watering sets, jetter and sucker machines, he added.

