Open Menu

WASA Utilises Japanese Machinery To Intensify Sewerage Cleaning Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM

WASA utilises Japanese machinery to intensify sewerage cleaning operations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan said on Saturday that advanced Japanese machinery had significantly improved the efficiency of sewerage cleaning operations in Multan.

"Modern technology and a dedicated workforce are enabling us to address sewerage complaints swiftly and effectively," he remarked while reviewing ongoing efforts across the city.

Following specialised training by Japanese experts, sewerage subdivision teams have begun using modern cameras and equipment to clean pipelines thoroughly. A detailed performance report, including pre- and post-cleaning assessments, is submitted to the MD after every operation to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

Over the weekend, teams equipped with state-of-the-art machinery carried out extensive cleaning in key areas, including Basti Khudadad, Wazir Town near Taqwa Mosque, Bismillah Chowk, New Muneerabad, Chah Kodaywala at Husnain Chowk, New Shah Shams Colony, Canal Road Main Line, Sunbul Colony, Loha Market, Kari Daud Khan, Chungi No.

14, Shaheenabad, Bilal Nagar, Al-Haram Colony (Bhanay Wali Gali), Umar Colony, Peer Colony, Arshad Town near Abu Bakar Mosque, Peer Road, Zakariya Town (Street No. 36), Shalimar (Street No. 17), Police Shaheed Road (Lodhi Colony), Z Block in Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, and Nishtar Road. Dozens of clogged manholes were cleared during the operation.

Khalid Raza Khan has instructed Deputy Directors to intensify the cleaning drive and ensure the safety of workers. "Our goal is to maintain a robust sewerage system that meets the needs of every resident, and we will continue to enhance these operations," he affirmed.

Meanwhile, repair work on damaged manholes is also in progress, ensuring a sustainable improvement in sewerage infrastructure citywide, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Police Technology Martyrs Shaheed Road Progress Market Mosque

Recent Stories

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

2 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

3 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

4 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

5 hours ago
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

7 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

10 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

18 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan