WASA utilises Japanese machinery to intensify sewerage cleaning operations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan said on Saturday that advanced Japanese machinery had significantly improved the efficiency of sewerage cleaning operations in Multan.

"Modern technology and a dedicated workforce are enabling us to address sewerage complaints swiftly and effectively," he remarked while reviewing ongoing efforts across the city.

Following specialised training by Japanese experts, sewerage subdivision teams have begun using modern cameras and equipment to clean pipelines thoroughly. A detailed performance report, including pre- and post-cleaning assessments, is submitted to the MD after every operation to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

Over the weekend, teams equipped with state-of-the-art machinery carried out extensive cleaning in key areas, including Basti Khudadad, Wazir Town near Taqwa Mosque, Bismillah Chowk, New Muneerabad, Chah Kodaywala at Husnain Chowk, New Shah Shams Colony, Canal Road Main Line, Sunbul Colony, Loha Market, Kari Daud Khan, Chungi No.

14, Shaheenabad, Bilal Nagar, Al-Haram Colony (Bhanay Wali Gali), Umar Colony, Peer Colony, Arshad Town near Abu Bakar Mosque, Peer Road, Zakariya Town (Street No. 36), Shalimar (Street No. 17), Police Shaheed Road (Lodhi Colony), Z Block in Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, and Nishtar Road. Dozens of clogged manholes were cleared during the operation.

Khalid Raza Khan has instructed Deputy Directors to intensify the cleaning drive and ensure the safety of workers. "Our goal is to maintain a robust sewerage system that meets the needs of every resident, and we will continue to enhance these operations," he affirmed.

Meanwhile, repair work on damaged manholes is also in progress, ensuring a sustainable improvement in sewerage infrastructure citywide, he concluded.