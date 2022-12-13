UrduPoint.com

'WASA Utilizing All Resources To Provide Best Water, Sewerage Facilities'

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sheikh Shahid Javaid said that WASA was utilizing all available resources to provide best quality water supply and sewerage facilities to its consumers.

While listening to public complaints during a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that WASA had laid down a new 36 inch diameter water supply pipeline in Lorry Adda, Iqbal Stadium and Sargodha Road area with an estimated cost of Rs.3.9 billion under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab WASA Package whereas all old and redundant lines were also replaced in Jhang Road, Waris Pura, Shalimar Town, Shadipura, and Allama Iqbal Colony areas.

Similarly, all disposal stations were also being upgraded whereas France was providing Rs.14 billion for provision of potable water and this project would help in supplying clean drinking water to 80 percent population in Faisalabad city.

He further said that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had also provided a grant of Rs.7 billion for potable water supply in Faisalabad while water filtration plant at Jhal Khannuana would be upgraded very soon.

At present WASA was supplying 110 million gallons potable water in Faisalabad whereas total requirement of this city was 180 million gallons per day and the WASA would accomplish this task very soon, he added.

