WASA VC holds open court in China Scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman (VC) Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood Thursday held an open court in China Scheme and heard the problems of the people.

According to WASA sources here, WASA VC directed the present WASA officers to immediately settle the problems of the people adding that problems of China Scheme must be solved on priority basis as negligence would not be tolerated at all.

Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood also appealed to the people to cooperate with WASA and do not throw garbage in drains and manholes.

Shalimar Town Director Faisal Khurram, XEN Waqas Liaqat, SDO Waji-ur-Rehman and others were also present.