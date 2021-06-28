WASA VC to hold open court on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) will hold an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office here on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).

A spokesman for the Wasa said on Monday the court would start at 11 a.m.

in which the Vice Chairman would hear public complaints relating to WASA services and issue on the spot orders for redressal of the same.

In this connection, Deputy Director Usman Lateef has been nominated as Focal Personand the people can also contact him through mobile phone number 0340-9995110, he added.