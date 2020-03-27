WASA vice chairman visits disposal station

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz on Friday visited Shaukat Khanum Disposal Station and reviewed the working of pumps, disposal screens, generators and other machinery installed there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz on Friday visited Shaukat Khanum Disposal Station and reviewed the working of pumps, disposal screens, generators and other machinery installed there.

According to WASA sources here, Sheikh Imtiaz expressed satisfaction over the condition of the disposal machinery and also appreciated the staff.

Johar Town XEN Hussnain Raza and SDO Saif Ullah briefed the Vice Chairman during his visit.

Shiekh Imtiaz said that WASA staff was available in field despite Corona Emergency and drainage of rainwater was ongoing. He said all precautionary measures had been adopted for the safety of WASA employees.