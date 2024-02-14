WASA warns defaulters of strict action

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency Amir Aziz has said that WASA will take strict action against its defaulters for recovery of maximum outstanding amount.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) during a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that WASA was providing quality service to facilitate its consumers. However, some elements were creating impediments in smooth provision of water supply and sewerage facilities by avoiding timely payment of the WASA bills.

He said that WASA had dire need of revenue to improve its service structure. Therefore, WASA revenue teams were activated in the field with a clear-cut direction to take strict action against WASA defaulters.

These teams were also authorised to cut water supply and sewerage connections of the defaulters till full recovery of WASA dues and no compromise would be made on delay in the payment of WASA bills, he added.

Director Revenue East Javaid Ghani, Director Revenue West Muhammad Iqbal Malik and others were also present in the meeting.