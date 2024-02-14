WASA Warns Defaulters Of Strict Action
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:19 PM
Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency Amir Aziz has said that WASA will take strict action against its defaulters for recovery of maximum outstanding amount
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency Amir Aziz has said that WASA will take strict action against its defaulters for recovery of maximum outstanding amount.
Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) during a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that WASA was providing quality service to facilitate its consumers. However, some elements were creating impediments in smooth provision of water supply and sewerage facilities by avoiding timely payment of the WASA bills.
He said that WASA had dire need of revenue to improve its service structure. Therefore, WASA revenue teams were activated in the field with a clear-cut direction to take strict action against WASA defaulters.
These teams were also authorised to cut water supply and sewerage connections of the defaulters till full recovery of WASA dues and no compromise would be made on delay in the payment of WASA bills, he added.
Director Revenue East Javaid Ghani, Director Revenue West Muhammad Iqbal Malik and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists
Constable injured in an encounter
Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24
Profiteers imposed fine
RDA issues notices to 2 illegal housing schemes, 11 land subdivisions
Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition
Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel
KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST
Three outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24
Turkish leader lands in Cairo on first visit in over a decade: Egypt TV
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists3 minutes ago
-
Constable injured in an encounter3 minutes ago
-
Profiteers imposed fine3 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to 2 illegal housing schemes, 11 land subdivisions3 minutes ago
-
Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition16 minutes ago
-
KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST12 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap3 minutes ago
-
Dilawar Khan given additional charge of ADG FDA3 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed25 minutes ago
-
Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials25 minutes ago
-
PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation25 minutes ago