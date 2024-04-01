Open Menu

WASA Workers Demand Release Of Salaries, Pension

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM

WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension

The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Monday demanded the concerned quarters for the release of their salaries and pension halted for many months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Monday demanded the concerned quarters for the release of their salaries and pension halted for many months.

The workers warned that the water supply from the Main Filtration Plant, could be suspended for a longer time if the demand of their salaries is not fulfilled in time.

Meanwhile, the acting Managing Director of WASA Zeeshan Malik, reached the spot where workers were holding protests. The acting MD requested the workers to restore the water supply as the residents of different localities could face hardships due to shortage of water.

On behalf of the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Zahid Hussain Shar, the acting MD assured that their genuine demand would be fulfilled before Eid ul Fitr, holidays.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Shortage Water Holidays Hyderabad Shar From

Recent Stories

WASA stops taking Indus river water after examinin ..

WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS

4 minutes ago
 FPCCI delegation, commerce minister

FPCCI delegation, commerce minister

4 minutes ago
 ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe

ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe

4 minutes ago
 Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles ..

Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers

4 minutes ago
 US manufacturing expands for first time since Sept ..

US manufacturing expands for first time since September 2022

4 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran w ..

Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation

9 minutes ago
Football: English Championship results - 1st updat ..

Football: English Championship results - 1st update

9 minutes ago
 OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on ..

OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 2

9 minutes ago
 NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chi ..

NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu

9 minutes ago
 Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage des ..

Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage despite wrong turn

8 minutes ago
 Russia says it arrested four more Moscow attack pl ..

Russia says it arrested four more Moscow attack plotters

4 minutes ago
 Ten more MNAs take oath

Ten more MNAs take oath

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan