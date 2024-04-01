WASA Workers Demand Release Of Salaries, Pension
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM
The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Monday demanded the concerned quarters for the release of their salaries and pension halted for many months
The workers warned that the water supply from the Main Filtration Plant, could be suspended for a longer time if the demand of their salaries is not fulfilled in time.
Meanwhile, the acting Managing Director of WASA Zeeshan Malik, reached the spot where workers were holding protests. The acting MD requested the workers to restore the water supply as the residents of different localities could face hardships due to shortage of water.
On behalf of the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Zahid Hussain Shar, the acting MD assured that their genuine demand would be fulfilled before Eid ul Fitr, holidays.
