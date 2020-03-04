UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasa Workers Put On Toes As Rain Troubles Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:07 PM

Wasa workers put on toes as rain troubles citizens

Officials and workers of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) have been sent to troubled parts of the city with necessary machinery after overnight rain burdened the sewerage system that is already undergoing improvement process under different development initiatives

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Officials and workers of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) have been sent to troubled parts of the city with necessary machinery after overnight rain burdened the sewerage system that is already undergoing improvement process under different development initiatives.

Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq ordered Wasa to send teams equipped with machinery to different parts of the city and Managing Director Wasa Naseem Khalid Chandio was seen visiting different areas.

Wasa workers have been told to drain out water from low lying areas and fix the chocked lines immediately.

It may be noted that Wasa was also carrying out sewerage lines cleaning work and it was still in progress.

Meanwhile, chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA) Mian Jameel Ahmad held a meeting with contractors carrying out different development schemes in the city and ordered them to ensure their presence at respective sites and complete earth filling process where lines have been laid to clear the way for pedestrians and motorists.

City received 5.5mm rain at Sameejabad, 6mm at Kiri Jamandan, 9mm at Chungi No 9, 10.5 mm at old Shujabad road and 5.6 mm in cantonment area.

Related Topics

Multan Water Road Progress Shujabad May From

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

25 minutes ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

25 minutes ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

37 minutes ago

CDA replacing conventional traffic signals with sm ..

3 minutes ago

PTI govt made record legislation in short time: Ch ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister to Skip Annual Holi Festival ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.