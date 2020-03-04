Wasa workers put on toes as rain troubles citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Officials and workers of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) have been sent to troubled parts of the city with necessary machinery after overnight rain burdened the sewerage system that is already undergoing improvement process under different development initiatives.

Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq ordered Wasa to send teams equipped with machinery to different parts of the city and Managing Director Wasa Naseem Khalid Chandio was seen visiting different areas.

Wasa workers have been told to drain out water from low lying areas and fix the chocked lines immediately.

It may be noted that Wasa was also carrying out sewerage lines cleaning work and it was still in progress.

Meanwhile, chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA) Mian Jameel Ahmad held a meeting with contractors carrying out different development schemes in the city and ordered them to ensure their presence at respective sites and complete earth filling process where lines have been laid to clear the way for pedestrians and motorists.

City received 5.5mm rain at Sameejabad, 6mm at Kiri Jamandan, 9mm at Chungi No 9, 10.5 mm at old Shujabad road and 5.6 mm in cantonment area.