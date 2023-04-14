UrduPoint.com

WASA Workers Suspend Water Supply In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 09:21 PM

The protesting workers of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) suspended the water supply to large parts of Hyderabad from the New Filtration Plant on Jamshoro Road here on Friday for 2 hours to register their protest against non-payment of the salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The protesting workers of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) suspended the water supply to large parts of Hyderabad from the New Filtration Plant on Jamshoro Road here on Friday for 2 hours to register their protest against non-payment of the salaries.

The protesters said if the WASA failed to pay their unpaid salaries for the last 8 to 9 months they would suspend the water supply to the entire city during the holidays of Eid ul Fitr.

They asked the authorities of WASA to fast-track the process of receiving funds from the Sindh government so that the employees could be paid before the upcoming Eid.

The supply was restored in the afternoon after assurance by the management of WASA that they were endeavouring to obtain the funds for the payment of the salaries.

The water supply from the plant was also suspended on Thursday.

