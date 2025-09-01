Wasa Working On War Footing Basis To Improve Sewerage System: MD
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Managing Director Azizullah Khan on Monday
said the Wasa was working on a war footing basis to improve civic facilities by improving
sewerage and water supply system in the city.
Talking exclusively to APP, he informed that the Wasa, which formally began operations in July
this year, had extended its services to 10 cities across Punjab.
Initially, staff from the Municipal Corporation Sargodha had been deputed, while permanent
administrative staff will be recruited later on, he said.
He said that an Rs14 billion grant was approved by the Punjab government for a large-scale
sewerage scheme, involving the installing 193-km of new sewerage pipelines and improvement
of disposal, with work expected to commence very soon.
A dedicated 1334 helpline for public complaints was working 24 hours, alongside four complaint
offices would be established in Civil Lines, 28 Block, and New Satellite Town, he said.
Highlighting water supply measures, MD Azizullah Khan said with coordination with the irrigation the Wasa
would provide 10 million gallons of filtered water daily and inactive tubewells would be repaired
and reactivated.
He added that subsidized sewerage charges had been fixed at Rs429 for 3-marla houses
and Rs614 for 5-marla houses and hotels that fail to construct proper water storage tanks
would face penalties.
“ The Wasa’s mission is to ensure supply of clean and safe drinking water to people while
improving the sewerage system,” the MD emphasized, noting that Wasa teams are already
active in the field to replace missing manhole covers and maintain cleanliness on a daily basis.
