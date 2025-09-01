Open Menu

Wasa Working On War Footing Basis To Improve Sewerage System: MD

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Managing Director Azizullah Khan on Monday

said the Wasa was working on a war footing basis to improve civic facilities by improving

sewerage and water supply system in the city.

Talking exclusively to APP, he informed that the Wasa, which formally began operations in July

this year, had extended its services to 10 cities across Punjab.

Initially, staff from the Municipal Corporation Sargodha had been deputed, while permanent

administrative staff will be recruited later on, he said.

He said that an Rs14 billion grant was approved by the Punjab government for a large-scale

sewerage scheme, involving the installing 193-km of new sewerage pipelines and improvement

of disposal, with work expected to commence very soon.

A dedicated 1334 helpline for public complaints was working 24 hours, alongside four complaint

offices would be established in Civil Lines, 28 Block, and New Satellite Town, he said.

Highlighting water supply measures, MD Azizullah Khan said with coordination with the irrigation the Wasa

would provide 10 million gallons of filtered water daily and inactive tubewells would be repaired

and reactivated.

He added that subsidized sewerage charges had been fixed at Rs429 for 3-marla houses

and Rs614 for 5-marla houses and hotels that fail to construct proper water storage tanks

would face penalties.

“ The Wasa’s mission is to ensure supply of clean and safe drinking water to people while

improving the sewerage system,” the MD emphasized, noting that Wasa teams are already

active in the field to replace missing manhole covers and maintain cleanliness on a daily basis.

More Stories From Pakistan