Wasan Attends Handing Over Ceremony Of "Combined Harvesters" To Farmers On Subsidized Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

The Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Thursday attended a ceremony at Tando Jam to hand over 12 new combined harvesters to farmers on subsidized rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Thursday attended a ceremony at Tando Jam to hand over 12 new combined harvesters to farmers on subsidized rates.

Talking to media on the occasion, Manzoor Wasan said that Combined Harvesters were procured by Sindh government at the cost of Rs.120 million which will be given to farmers at 50% discounted rate.

These harvesters will be given to farmers of Tandojam, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Khairpur, Badin, Dadu, Larkana, Nawabshah and Sukkur districts, Wasan said.

He said that due to the use of combined harvesters, the wheat production is expected to be increased by 8 to 10% which was earlier wasted by traditional methods.

Manzoor Wasan said that the government has improved the agriculture sector and farmers are being given subsidy on various machinery.

He said that Combined Harvester machines had been procured from Lines Enterprises Lahore and this machine will have the capacity to harvest and thresh 2 to 3 acres of wheat crop in an hour.

He said 'this machine has the capacity to store 3200 kg of clean wheat after harvesting of 2 to 3 acres of crops.

The Provincial Secretary Agriculture Ijaz Ahmed Mahesar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Replying to question about the political situation, Manzoor Wasan hoped that the situation would be normalized before March 28.

