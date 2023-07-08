Open Menu

Wasan Predicts General Elections To Be Held In November

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Wasan predicts general elections to be held in November

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party and Adviser to CM on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wasan on Saturday predicted that the assemblies would be dissolved between 8 and 10 August and the general elections would be held in November instead of October.

In a statement, Wasan said October is hot and the Election Commission will also need some time, so the general elections will be held in November.

Manzoor Wasan said that there was clear stance of Pakistan People's Party that the elections must be held on time and the results came out to the people.

Along with the general elections in the country, there will be a purge in which no one will be left and many people will get caught up in cases, some will go to jail and some of them will get clean chit, Wasan warned.

He said that it would take 10 months for conducting the elections on the new census, so we want the elections to be held on the basis of previous census.

Manzoor Wasan said that in the new government to be formed, the prime minister would be from PPP or PML-N, but each party would contest the election separately from its own platform.

