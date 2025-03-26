Open Menu

Wasa's Anti-dengue Campaign In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Anti-dengue awareness campaign of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is in full swing as its Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) is actively orienting awareness seminars and workshops to sensitise the community against dengue menace.

Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Wednesday that the CLC staff visited Government MC High school D-Type Colony and delivered keynote lecture to activate students for the success of anti-dengue campaign.

The CLC officials also distributed pamphlets inscribed with preventive and precautionary measures against dengue.

He said that the changing weather provides a favorable environment for breeding of dengue mosquito.

However, preventive measures can help in curbing its spread.

He said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz was also committed to eradicate dengue menace once for all and under her vision the anti-dengue SOPs are being strictly implemented.

He said that daily cleaning and water drainage activities are being conducted at WASA headquarters, disposal stations, water tanks and other facilities in addition to its continuous monitoring.

The CLC staff is creating awareness about dengue prevention in schools, colleges and communities at union council level and this drive would continue without interruption, he added.

