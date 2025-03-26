Wasa's Anti-dengue Campaign In Full Swing
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Anti-dengue awareness campaign of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is in full swing as its Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) is actively orienting awareness seminars and workshops to sensitise the community against dengue menace.
Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Wednesday that the CLC staff visited Government MC High school D-Type Colony and delivered keynote lecture to activate students for the success of anti-dengue campaign.
The CLC officials also distributed pamphlets inscribed with preventive and precautionary measures against dengue.
He said that the changing weather provides a favorable environment for breeding of dengue mosquito.
However, preventive measures can help in curbing its spread.
He said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz was also committed to eradicate dengue menace once for all and under her vision the anti-dengue SOPs are being strictly implemented.
He said that daily cleaning and water drainage activities are being conducted at WASA headquarters, disposal stations, water tanks and other facilities in addition to its continuous monitoring.
The CLC staff is creating awareness about dengue prevention in schools, colleges and communities at union council level and this drive would continue without interruption, he added.
Recent Stories
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..
CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wasa's anti-dengue campaign in full swing6 minutes ago
-
KP Chief Secretary reviews performance of outsourced hospitals16 minutes ago
-
2 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering16 minutes ago
-
Militant killed in joint operation by police, CTD16 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant sets up training facility for transforming lives of local youths16 minutes ago
-
SSP visits Hyderabad’s historical Cloth Market16 minutes ago
-
Dera police destroy 15 kg seized explosive material16 minutes ago
-
13 prisoners freed, 217 granted remission16 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed’s death anniversary on March 2716 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 8 units for polluting environment26 minutes ago
-
335 arrested for violating Price Control Act36 minutes ago
-
DC visits Allied Hospital-II36 minutes ago