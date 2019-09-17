UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA's Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

WASA's anti-dengue measures reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz reviewed preventive measure initiated by the Agency regarding dengue virus at WASA Headquarters, here on Monday.

He directed the staff to keep their workplaces clean to avoid dengue besides ensuring strict monitoring of water accumulation and leakages around water supply lines, tube-wells and filtration plants across the city to avoid growth of dengue virus.

The MD also directed the field staff to repair leaking waterlines and do not let the water accumulate around filtration plants and tube-wells.

Syed Zahid Aziz also constituted a special task force to check dengue larva in WASA limits and warned of strict action against those showing negligence in this regard.

