RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, special cleanliness campaign launched by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is in full-swing to make the city neat and clean.

Managing Director, WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood appealed to the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the campaign as a success. The citizens should cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean, he said and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.

He said that solid waste and garbage should not be thrown in sewerage lines and nullahs.

The MD informed that the civic body had covered open manholes while the sewerage lines were being cleared and the sanitation staff of WASA was removing garbage from sewerage lines and nullahs, utilizing heavy machinery including jetting and sucker machines.

The staff was also completing the task manually in narrow streets of the city, he added.

The civic body had started the work from Satellite Town C-Block, Commercial Market, he said.

MD WASA further said that they were working to complete the cleanliness task as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He informed that the agency had already covered all the manholes in the city areas.

Raja Shoukat informed that WASA was also providing drinking water to the residents in different city areas through water bowzers.

The Vice-Chairman said that the Punjab government wanted to provide all possible facilities to the public at their doorstep. WASA had formed special teams under special cleanliness drive which would continue till Feb 28.

The staff was utilizing all available resources to make the campaign a success, he added.

According to WASA spokesman, Vice Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)/WASA, Haroon Kamal Hashmi and MD WASA were monitoring the cleanliness activities and performance of the staff.

