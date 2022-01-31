UrduPoint.com

WASA's Cleanliness Campaign In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 07:10 PM

WASA's cleanliness campaign in full swing

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, special cleanliness campaign launched by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is in full-swing to make the city neat and clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, special cleanliness campaign launched by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is in full-swing to make the city neat and clean.

Managing Director, WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood appealed to the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the campaign as a success. The citizens should cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean, he said and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.

He said that solid waste and garbage should not be thrown in sewerage lines and nullahs.

The MD informed that the civic body had covered open manholes while the sewerage lines were being cleared and the sanitation staff of WASA was removing garbage from sewerage lines and nullahs, utilizing heavy machinery including jetting and sucker machines.

The staff was also completing the task manually in narrow streets of the city, he added.

The civic body had started the work from Satellite Town C-Block, Commercial Market, he said.

MD WASA further said that they were working to complete the cleanliness task as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He informed that the agency had already covered all the manholes in the city areas.

Raja Shoukat informed that WASA was also providing drinking water to the residents in different city areas through water bowzers.

The Vice-Chairman said that the Punjab government wanted to provide all possible facilities to the public at their doorstep. WASA had formed special teams under special cleanliness drive which would continue till Feb 28.

The staff was utilizing all available resources to make the campaign a success, he added.

According to WASA spokesman, Vice Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)/WASA, Haroon Kamal Hashmi and MD WASA were monitoring the cleanliness activities and performance of the staff.

395

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Water Rawalpindi Market All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

3 died, 146 new Corona positive cases reported in ..

3 died, 146 new Corona positive cases reported in distt

36 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 42931cusecs water

IRSA releases 42931cusecs water

38 seconds ago
 Admin seals four marriage halls on violation of Co ..

Admin seals four marriage halls on violation of Corona SOPs

39 seconds ago
 Convicted French murderer in new trial over 8-year ..

Convicted French murderer in new trial over 8-year-old's killing

41 seconds ago
 Le Drian to Discuss Deployment of NATO Mission in ..

Le Drian to Discuss Deployment of NATO Mission in Romania in Bucharest on Feb 2- ..

43 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab distributes shields among be ..

Chief Minister Punjab distributes shields among best performers of Red campaign

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>