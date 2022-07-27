FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :A customer relations center (CRC) and monsoon control cell are functional round-the-clock at the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) office for complaints.

Managing Director Wasa Abu Bakar Imran said on Wednesday that complaints of consumers were being redressed on a priority basis.

He said people could contact whatsapp No 0321-9991334 or landline number 041-9210051 or toll free No 1334 for complaints about supply of water and sewerage issues.

He said measures were being taken to resolve issues of drainage in monsoon,adding thatofficers and staffers were vigilant and active in the field.