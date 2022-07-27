UrduPoint.com

Wasa's CRC, Monsoon Control Cell Functional

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Wasa's CRC, monsoon control cell functional

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :A customer relations center (CRC) and monsoon control cell are functional round-the-clock at the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) office for complaints.

Managing Director Wasa Abu Bakar Imran said on Wednesday that complaints of consumers were being redressed on a priority basis.

He said people could contact whatsapp No 0321-9991334 or landline number 041-9210051 or toll free No 1334 for complaints about supply of water and sewerage issues.

He said measures were being taken to resolve issues of drainage in monsoon,adding thatofficers and staffers were vigilant and active in the field.

Related Topics

Water Costa Rican Colon WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start ..

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start of Imam, Babar

8 minutes ago
 Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

2 hours ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

2 hours ago
 Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.