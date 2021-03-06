UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasa's De-silting Drive Begins

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:43 PM

Wasa's de-silting drive begins

Wasa's de-silting drive was begun across the city since past midnight, with the Managing Director directed its staff to expedite working to address citizens' complaints through the possible measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Wasa's de-silting drive was begun across the city since past midnight, with the Managing Director directed its staff to expedite working to address citizens' complaints through the possible measures.

Dozens of Wasa teams were appeared to be remained active today as well since the start of the operation alongwith heavy equipments and machinery.

A brief report being prepared until now on de-silting areas falling in Surij Miani, Gulghast, New Multan, Qasim pur, Wilayatabad, Hassan Parwana, Garden town, Mumtazabad and Eidhah sub divisions was submitted before MD Nasir Iqbal, said a release here on Saturday.

Areas included as Gulistan Colony, Kalro Colony, Koray Walla, Rahimabad, Muhammadi Mohallah, Shaheenabad, Ghanta Ghar, Hussain Aghai, Mahmooda Abad, Khad Pur, Noor Walla and others.

MD vowed in a statement that de-silting operation would remain continued until all main holes of the city would be cleaned up to the requirement.

Related Topics

Multan Nasir Gulistan All

Recent Stories

Pope prays for 'peace, unity' in Middle East, 'esp ..

2 minutes ago

Cloudy weather predicted in most parts of KP

2 minutes ago

Action against encroachments in different areas, 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Two held with narcotics in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Woman among 3 killed in separate incidents

7 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews development schemes

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.