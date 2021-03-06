Wasa's de-silting drive was begun across the city since past midnight, with the Managing Director directed its staff to expedite working to address citizens' complaints through the possible measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Wasa's de-silting drive was begun across the city since past midnight, with the Managing Director directed its staff to expedite working to address citizens' complaints through the possible measures.

Dozens of Wasa teams were appeared to be remained active today as well since the start of the operation alongwith heavy equipments and machinery.

A brief report being prepared until now on de-silting areas falling in Surij Miani, Gulghast, New Multan, Qasim pur, Wilayatabad, Hassan Parwana, Garden town, Mumtazabad and Eidhah sub divisions was submitted before MD Nasir Iqbal, said a release here on Saturday.

Areas included as Gulistan Colony, Kalro Colony, Koray Walla, Rahimabad, Muhammadi Mohallah, Shaheenabad, Ghanta Ghar, Hussain Aghai, Mahmooda Abad, Khad Pur, Noor Walla and others.

MD vowed in a statement that de-silting operation would remain continued until all main holes of the city would be cleaned up to the requirement.