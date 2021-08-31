UrduPoint.com

WASA's Performance Hailed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:18 PM

WASA's performance hailed

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Monday drained out rainwater within few hours in city, after imposing an emergency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Monday drained out rainwater within few hours in city, after imposing an emergency \.

The city received 33 mm rain at Chungi No 9, 31mm at Sameejabad, and 19 at Kari-Jamandan on Monday late night. Soon after the rain, WASA teams rushed to the field and drained out accumulated water by running different disposal stations.

Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal, in a statement, remarked that WASA had already completed all arrangements for early disposal of water. The water was drained out within few hours.

He lauded the performance of the staffers for swift work. Citizens namely Rashid Qureshi, Adil Zaman, and some others hailed WASA for taking timely steps.

They hoped that WASA would continue to perform the best services in future also.

Related Topics

Water Rashid Nasir All Best

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Fore ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

7 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abha Airport with two explosive d ..

37 minutes ago
 PMD advises authorities to remain alert in wake of ..

PMD advises authorities to remain alert in wake of heavyfalls expected in Sindh, ..

4 minutes ago
 Peaceful, stable Afghanistan vitally important for ..

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan vitally important for Pakistan, region: Prime Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Cop injured by suspects' firing

Cop injured by suspects' firing

4 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces updated ‘Green List’ c ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces updated ‘Green List’ countries, effective Wednesday ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.