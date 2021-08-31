Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Monday drained out rainwater within few hours in city, after imposing an emergency

The city received 33 mm rain at Chungi No 9, 31mm at Sameejabad, and 19 at Kari-Jamandan on Monday late night. Soon after the rain, WASA teams rushed to the field and drained out accumulated water by running different disposal stations.

Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal, in a statement, remarked that WASA had already completed all arrangements for early disposal of water. The water was drained out within few hours.

He lauded the performance of the staffers for swift work. Citizens namely Rashid Qureshi, Adil Zaman, and some others hailed WASA for taking timely steps.

They hoped that WASA would continue to perform the best services in future also.